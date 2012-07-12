Man’s nose bitten off during fight at Duson truck stop

The following is a Press Release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:
Two Scott men have been arrested and charged with battery following an incident early Sunday morning at a truck stop located on Frontage Road near the Duson exit.
According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, his office received a call shortly after midnight that a subject had been beaten in the parking lot of the Black Gold Casino.
Upon arrival and following a brief investigation deputies learned that the victim observed a female walking in a nearby field and told her to use caution and watch out for snakes. Two unknown male subjects approached the victim and beat him.
Melancon stated that during the altercation a piece of the victim's nose was bitten off by one of the suspects. The victim was transported hospitalized at a Lafayette Hospital where he will undergo surgery.
Earlier this morning deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Hutchinson, 30, in the Egan area. Hutchinson was charged with two counts of simple battery. He was placed in the Acadia Parish Jail with bond set at $1,000 by District Judge Edward Rubin.
Officers with the Scott Police Department executed an arrested warrant on Blake Joseph Hebert, 25, of Scott. Hebert was charged with second-degree battery. District Judge Edward Rubin set bond at $3,500.
Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.
Homes near the river will be flooded with additional rises ahead for the Kinder area which is set to crest at 6 feet above flood stage by Friday night, resulting in moderate flooding around the river.More >>
Homes near the river will be flooded with additional rises ahead for the Kinder area which is set to crest at 6 feet above flood stage by Friday night, resulting in moderate flooding around the river.More >>
It's crawfish season and what better way to celebrate than with a festival?More >>
It's crawfish season and what better way to celebrate than with a festival?More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of Tulip Street Thursday. Four people were shot in the incident, which was reported around 3:47 a.m. Click HERE for more. A video of the shooting showed numerous spent shells in the street. Cody Lastrapes, 22, died at the scene, said Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Three other victims were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims a...More >>
The Lake Charles Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a shooting in the 2000 block of Tulip Street Thursday. Four people were shot in the incident, which was reported around 3:47 a.m. Click HERE for more. A video of the shooting showed numerous spent shells in the street. Cody Lastrapes, 22, died at the scene, said Mark Kraus, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman. Three other victims were transported to area hospitals. Two of the victims a...More >>
Some Lake Charles firefighters oppose having Easter removed as a paid holiday.More >>
Some Lake Charles firefighters oppose having Easter removed as a paid holiday.More >>
The shooting deaths of two innocent Southern University students is now being called a cold case.More >>
The shooting deaths of two innocent Southern University students is now being called a cold case.More >>