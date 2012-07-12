Man’s nose bitten off during fight at Duson truck stop

The following is a Press Release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office:

Two Scott men have been arrested and charged with battery following an incident early Sunday morning at a truck stop located on Frontage Road near the Duson exit.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff Wayne Melancon, his office received a call shortly after midnight that a subject had been beaten in the parking lot of the Black Gold Casino.

Upon arrival and following a brief investigation deputies learned that the victim observed a female walking in a nearby field and told her to use caution and watch out for snakes. Two unknown male subjects approached the victim and beat him.

Melancon stated that during the altercation a piece of the victim's nose was bitten off by one of the suspects. The victim was transported hospitalized at a Lafayette Hospital where he will undergo surgery.

Earlier this morning deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Timothy Hutchinson, 30, in the Egan area. Hutchinson was charged with two counts of simple battery. He was placed in the Acadia Parish Jail with bond set at $1,000 by District Judge Edward Rubin.

Officers with the Scott Police Department executed an arrested warrant on Blake Joseph Hebert, 25, of Scott. Hebert was charged with second-degree battery. District Judge Edward Rubin set bond at $3,500.

