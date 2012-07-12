2 Wal-Mart employees charged with theft over $1,500

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 6, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the Wal-Mart Supercenter located on Highway 14, in reference to a theft.

Upon arrival, deputies spoke with a Wal-Mart security team member who advised on numerous occasions between April 12 and June 6, store cashier, Jamella J. Delafosse, 28, of Lake Charles, was captured on store video surveillance checking out several current and former employees but not scanning all of their items. Delafosse would place the unscanned items directly into shopping bags, allowing customers to walk out of the store pushing buggies of unpaid merchandise, worth over $7,000.

Deputies also discovered store video surveillance from April 15, captured employee Delane H. Caillier, 39, of Lake Charles, who worked as a photo lab tech, filling up a shopping cart with merchandise and continue to the check-out line operated by Delafosse. Caillier would leave the check-out line paying around $7.00 for a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise, worth over $500, which had not been scanned by Delafosse.

Delafosse and Caillier were both arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correction Center and each charged with theft over $1,500. They have both been released on a $1,000 bond, set by Judge Clayton Davis.

CPSO Detective Eddie Curol is the lead investigator on this case. The investigation is continuing with more arrests possible.