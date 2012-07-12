Possible homicide at Chateau du Lac in Lake Charles

Authorities are investigating a possible homicide at the Chateau du Lac apartments in Downtown Lake Charles.

LCPD said in a press release, they received a call around 11 a.m. this morning in reference to a suspicious death at 333 Mill Street. When officers arrived, they located the body of a man in his apartment.

LCPD and the Calcasieu Parish Coroner's Office are investigating the cause of death.

KPLC is following and will update you with details.

