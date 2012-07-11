Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

17 Calcasieu schools are rated "D" or "F", now there's a new idea to turn those schools around quickly. Mandatory after school tutoring. The idea is being put forward by Calcasieu Parish School Board chairman R. L. Webb.

A major breakthrough in Alzheimer's research. It could soon be possible to detect the illness years before the first symptoms.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.