Ameristar breaks ground in Lake Charles July 18

According to a press release by Ameristar Casinos, Inc., the company plans on moving earth in preparation for Ameristar Casino Resort Spa Lake Charles, La. Bulldozers will begin clearing the site for construction on July 18.

Gordon Kanofsky, Ameristar's Chief Executive Officer, will also unveil plans about the destination resort and rally the construction crew to begin.

The property is scheduled to open in quarter three 2014.

The Louisiana Gaming Control Board approved Ameristar's plans to take over Creative Casino's Mojito Point on June 21.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.