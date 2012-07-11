Undercover operation leads to 4 arrests in Sulphur

Four people are in jail after officers discovered eight guns, several grams of meth and stolen merchandise at a home in Sulphur.

Lake Charles Police, the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force and Louisiana State Police worked the case for two weeks before the arrests.

Todd Booth and Gina Giamis are in custody after police served a warrant in the 1100 block of Lori Lane in Sulphur.

As detectives worked to identify the stolen merchandise, they learned two individuals associated with Booth and Giamis had outstanding warrants against them.

Booth has been charged with illegal possession of stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of firearm by a convicted felon and possession of CDS II with intent to distribute.

Giamis has been charged with distribution of a Schedule 3 dangerous substance.

Others involved in the case, David Lee MaGee and Amber Marie Young face various drug charges.

