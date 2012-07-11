Pineville company cited for worker's death

PINEVILLE, La. (AP) - Federal regulators have cited a Pineville general contracting company for alleged workplace safety violations stemming from an employee's death.

The Town Talk reports (http://townta.lk/NnGfsy ) that the Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommended a $4,900 penalty for Migues Deloach Company.

Jonathan Kyle West, a 23-year-old worker, was electrocuted at a Fort Polk construction site on Jan. 4.

OSHA concluded that company supervisors and employees failed to cut off power to overhead electricity lines or insulate the lines at the worksite.

West's mother says her son was in a hydraulic lift basket when it touched an electrical line.

Information from: Alexandria Daily Town Talk, http://www.thetowntalk.com

