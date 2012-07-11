CPSO opens tenth Law Enforcement Center

Wednesday morning the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office opened a tenth Law Enforcement Center in Bell City.

The center was something Sheriff Tony Mancuso promised the citizens of Bell City. The closest CPSO location to the area before Wednesday's opening was the actual Sheriff's Office in Lake Charles.

The center is located at 7085 Highway 14 East.

Hear from Deputy Chief Stitch Guillory on later editions of 7 News.

