Tuesday Nightcast Headlines

The Calcasieu Parish School Board could face a lawsuit over providing school buses to the new charter schools. Tonight, the school board refused to allow charter schools to use their school buses.

We'll find out Friday where the budget ax will fall on Louisiana's Medicaid program. Recently, the state found out that it will get nearly $900 million less in federal funding for the current fiscal year that began July 1st.

