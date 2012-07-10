2012 CITGO Scholarship Award recipients

The following is a Press Release from CITGO Petroleum Corporation:

CITGO Petroleum Corporation awarded the CITGO Scholarship to six high school graduates, four of which were Southwest Louisiana graduates, who were honored at the CITGO Scholarship Banquet, Wednesday, June 13, at the Pioneer Club in Lake Charles, La.

Since 1987, CITGO has been active in helping qualified dependent children of CITGO employees and retirees in reaching their collegiate goals, through offering college and university scholarships. Since then, CITGO has awarded 270 scholarships totaling more than $2.5 million. The following four students, who are children of CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex employees, have met the prerequisites of the scholarship committee and are the 2012 CITGO scholarships recipients: Ryan Jesina, Lake Charles, La., son of John Jesina; Matthew Jester, Lake Charles, La., son of Mark Jester; Lexus Trosclair, Rayne, La., daughter of Benjie Trosclair; and Jonathan Vogel, Lake Charles, La., son of David Vogel.

CITGO continues to uphold education as one of its core values. CITGO Vice President Refining and Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex Vice President and General Manager Eduardo Assef said, "it is an honor for CITGO to award our employees' and retirees' children and grandchildren scholarships."

"For many today it is a dream to be able to reach their collegiate goals. I am proud of our employees' children for working so hard to achieve their dreams. It is my pleasure to be a part of this exciting time in their lives. They truly deserve it," Assef said.

The CITGO Scholarships are one more example of how CITGO supports education both locally and at the national level. CITGO Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex is very active in supporting education at all levels in Calcasieu Parish. CITGO has participated in the Calcasieu Parish school system "Partners in Education" program since 1988. The company now serves as a partner for four Calcasieu Parish public schools: Sulphur High School, Sulphur 9th Grade Campus, E.K. Key Elementary School and Calcasieu Parish Alternative Site. CITGO also supports McNeese State University and Sowela Technical Community College.