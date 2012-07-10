Man sought for robbery at EZ-Mart in Starks

CPSO is asking for the public's help identifying a man who entered an EZ-Mart convenience store on Highway 12 in Starks and stole an undisclosed amount of money.

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 9, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to the EZ-Mart convenience store, 4371 Highway 12 West, Starks, in reference to a robbery.

Upon arrival deputies spoke with the store clerk who advised a man entered the store and demanded money. After stealing an undisclosed amount of money, the man fled the store on foot.

The Sheriff's Office conducted an extensive search of the area but was unable to locate the suspect. He is described as white man, with fair skin, clean shaven with freckles and a large tattoo on his right shin. He was wearing blue jean shorts, a green shirt, and a plaid baseball cap.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in identifying this man. If anyone knows anything about this robbery, please call CPSO Detective Kerrick Gabriel at 491-3613 or Crimestoppers at 439-2222.