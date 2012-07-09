Jeff Davis man accused of stealing checks - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Jeff Davis man accused of stealing checks

A Jeff Davis man is in jail for allegedly stealing bank checks on three different occasions.

Kerry Leboeuf, 33, was arrested in Lake Charles on July 6 for forgery and felony theft.

According to the Jeff Davis Sheriff's Office, in addition to the new charges, Leboeuf probation and parole has been placed on hold.

