One dead after crash in Westlake

State Police confirm that one person is dead after crash north of Westlake Friday evening.

The crash at Highway 378 and National Drive happened around 9:15pm. Troopers say 49-year-old Rodie Kelley of Longville was killed when his car pulled out in front of a pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Daniel Crosby of Westlake.

Troopers say that a truck and a car were involved in the crash.

No charges have been filed, but State Police continue to investigate what happened.

