State Police blast into Welsh home

State troopers blasted into a home in Welsh Friday night, searching for a suspect who fled after a high speed chase earlier in the afternoon.

Troopers had surrounded the home on Martin Luther King Street for several hours before a SWAT blasted through the front door and moved in. They also searched a home on North Polk Street.

They did not find the suspect in either home.

State troopers say they are active in Welsh, helping the Welsh Police Department solve a rash of violent crimes.

