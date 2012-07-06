DNA evidence links man to burglary and theft in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On February 4, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a convenience store on Legion Street in Lake Charles in reference to a burglary alarm being triggered. When deputies arrived, they discovered the front glass door had been shattered.

After deputies checked for possible subjects inside the store, the store manager arrived and was able to access video surveillance footage. The video captured a man wearing a dark colored hoodie enter the store and steal several bottles of alcohol before fleeing. During the investigation, deputies discovered blood on the broken glass door which was recovered and submitted to the Southwest Regional Crime Lab for testing. The DNA evidence collected at the scene linked David L. Jenkins, 44, of Lake Charles, to the burglary.

Jenkins, who was already incarcerated at the Calcasieu Correctional Center for a previous burglary arrest by the Lake Charles Police Department, was charged with simple burglary, theft under $500 and criminal property damage.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $6,000.

CPSO Detective James Leubner is the lead investigator on this case.