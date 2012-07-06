3 arrested after meth lab bust in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On July 3, at approximately 2 p.m., Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to Wal-Mart on Highway 14 in Lake Charles, regarding a report of shoplifting.

Upon arrival, deputies arrested Brandon W. Treadway, 21, Brian H. Treadway, 39, and Jennifer L. LaPrime, 23, all of Lake Charles, after they were discovered to be in possession of unpaid merchandise. During a search for officer safety, deputies discovered marijuana and methamphetamines in Brandon Treadway's pants pocket, and also discovered methamphetamines and several pieces of drug paraphernalia in LaPrime's purse.

Deputies received written permission to search Brandon Treadway's vehicle in the store parking lot, and recovered more suspected methamphetamines.

After further investigation, detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force (C.A.T. Team) were dispatched to the mobile home on Pujol Road. Once inside, detectives discovered several chemicals inside the mobile home that were consistent with creation or operation of a clandestine lab. Haz-Mat was called to dismantle and clean up the meth lab.

All were booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with creation/operation of a clandestine lab; possession of CDS II (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft under $500. Brandon Treadway was also charged with possession of marijuana.

Brian Treadway was released on a $4,000 bond set by Judge Robert Wyatt. Brandon Treadway's bond is $6,500 and LaPrime's bond is $5,500, both set by Judge Clayton Davis.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Jude Sonnier was the arresting deputy in this case, assisted by Sgt. Lanny Roberts, Sr. Cpl. Carter Sittig, and Deputies Lamar Mayo, Bradley Guidry, and Jarod Villejoin.