Thursday Nightcast Headlines

A convicted sex offender reportedly arrested in connection with the Mickey Shunick case. The UL-Lafayette student was last seen back in May. Tonight, KLFY-TV in Lafayette is reporting that 33-year old Brandon Scott Lavergne of St. Landry Parish has been arrested. No word on what charges he faces. A news conference is scheduled for tomorrow at 1:00pm

The proposal to use state tax dollars to install an artificial football field at Barbe High School created controversy. Now the plan has been scrapped. House Speaker Chuck Kleckley tells 7 News he has withdrawn his support for the proposal.

