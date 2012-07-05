Arrest made in Mickey Shunick case

There's an arrest in the disappearance of Mickey Shunick, the UL-Lafayette student was last seen on May 19th.

Thursday authorities reportedly arrested 33-year-old Brandon Scott Lavergne in Church Point.

KATC-TV reports that Lavergne is charged with 1st degree murder and aggravated kidnapping. KFLY-TV reports that Lavergne is a registered sex offender.

The Lafayette Police Department has scheduled a news conference for 1:00pm Friday.

Shunick was last seen shortly before 2 a.m. on May 19, days before her 22nd birthday. The University of Louisiana at Lafayette student had left a friend's house to ride her bicycle home.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.