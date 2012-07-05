Arrest made in Mickey Shunick case, press conference Friday - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Arrest made in Mickey Shunick case, press conference Friday

The following is a Press Release from the Lafayette Police Department:

There will be a news conference at the Lafayette Police Department on Friday, July 6 at 1 p.m., regarding new information in the Mickey Shunick case. 

The Lafayette Police Department, working with the multi-jurisdiction task force, has made an arrest in connection with the case. 

There will be no comment on the investigation until the press conference. 

The investigation remains ongoing.   

 

