New 'Calcasieu Eagle App' promotes civic duty

It's the app that gives citizens a new way to solve problems. It's called the 'Calcasieu Eagle App'.





"Instead of it being an information based mobile app, it's actually a tool that people can use" said Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Special Programs Coordinator, Jason Barnes. "A tool that's known as a civic reporter. So if you see an issue somewhere along the streets or something that's a problem issue in the area you can actually use the app take a picture of it and by the technology of it, it will send it over to the right department that needs to address the issue and get the problem resolved" said Barnes.





Barnes says it's been a long time in the making, finding the balance between user friendliness and accuracy.





"We wanted it to be simple" said Barnes. "This app is as simple as you can make it in comparison to some other mobile apps that may be out there that are similar for civic reporting. "We wanted to make it to where it was an easy touch of a button a couple of times, you press submit and your done" Barnes said.





Barnes says the app is a way to promote civic responsibility, allowing residents to quickly report issues they see around the Parish.





If you're walking down the street and notice the sidewalk is closed due to construction, just whip out the Eagle App, snap a pic, let GPS locate you and it's done.





The app works in a three step process; see, click and send. Once reports are submitted, based on the app's 'issue' list, they're sent to respective departments. Reports are also copied to the police jury for monitoring. While Barnes and the Jury are excited for the app and what it will allow, they are sure not to overstep the bounds of law enforcement.





"This is not to be used for emergency purposes" said Barnes. "It's not to replace 911... it's not to report a crime this is more of a situation you might see in a civic situation like a pothole or a blighted property or a lost animal or a rodent property" he added.





The app is free and is available for download on iPhone, Android and Windows based phones.

