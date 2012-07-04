Sam Houston HS graduate, wounded in Afghanistan

Just three years ago, Zach Parker was a student at Sam Houston High School, now he's a soldier critically wounded in Afghanistan.

Zach was wounded last month, and is currently in a military hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He has had three limbs amputated.

His family is asking for help in his recovery, to find out more you'll find a link on our links page.

