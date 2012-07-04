Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

Just three years ago, Zach Parker was a student at Sam Houston High School, now he's a soldier critically wounded in Afghanistan. Zach was wounded last month, and is currently in a military hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He has had three limbs amputated. His family is asking for help in his recovery, to find out more you'll find a link on our links page.

Should state tax dollars be used for an artificial football field at Barbe High School? The Calcasieu Parish School Board will take up the issue next week.

