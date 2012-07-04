Overnight shooting in Welsh under investigation

Welsh Police are investigating a shooting that happened overnight.

Police say a domestic disturbance began between a woman and her father-in-law. The woman called her husband who came to the home.

When he arrived, a struggle began between the two men over a shotgun causing the gun to discharge and hit the woman's leg.

Both men were arrested by Welsh Police.

KPLC will update with more information as it becomes available.



Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.