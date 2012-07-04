SWLA groups remembers Fourth of July at Roselawn Cemetery

In celebration and remembrance of all fallen soldiers, local area groups and veterans were in Sulphur Fourth of July morning, displaying casket flags at Roselawn Cemetery.

The casket flags were donated by families of our country's protectors.

Jack Havens, a U.S. Navy World War II veteran, shared why it's so important for him to come out and help put up his country's flag.

"I do it because, I guess the good Lord gives me the energy to do it, and I just believe it needs to be done," Havens said. "It's one of the days that we should celebrate and not just for fireworks and stuff like this but just any way that we can to show our appreciation for the things that we have been able to accomplish. "

The Open Door Biker Church and the Revelators Motorcycle Ministry come out every year and help put up the flags.

"This is our civic duty, these men fought and died for our country and that's the least we can do, is to help put out flags to honor them and to honor the freedom of this country," pastor of the Open Door Biker Church Vince Guidry said.

If weather permits, the flags will remain on display until 5 p.m. Wednesday evening.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.