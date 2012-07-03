Tuesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

The rockets red glare and bombs bursting in air will be seen tomorrow night in Lake Charles. But last year's July 4th fireworks created some fireworks, with some people missing the show because the display started earlier than expected. This year, Mayor Randy Roach says get there early.

He brought the south into every American living room. Tonight, America is remembering Andy Griffith. He died this morning in his native North Carolina at the age of 86.

