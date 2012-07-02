Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from KPLC newsroom...

The dust is still settling from the US Supreme Court's ruling on health care reform. Congressman Charles Boustany says the individual mandate portion of the law is a tax and a big one, no matter what the Democrats claim.

In wildfire ravaged Colorado, some people are being allowed home to see if they actually have a home to go home to. One grandmother lost her home, even though ever other home around it survived the flames.

Rural post offices may have survived the axe from the US Postal Service, but big cuts are still coming with dozens of mail processing centers set to close.

