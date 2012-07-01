Online voting for Miss Teen USA underway - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

Online voting for Miss Teen USA underway

Online voting began Sunday for the Miss TeenUSA pageant. Louisiana will be represented by Lake Charles native Marlee Henry.

She took the Miss Louisiana Teen title last Octoberand will now travel to the Bahamas in just two weeks to compete.

One semifinalist will beselected by America through online voting. That voting began today and ends onJuly 27.

Vote for Marlee ten timeseach day on www.missteenusa.com.

 Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.

  • More Local NewsNewsMore>>

  • McNeese claims second straight SLC Tournament title to earn NCAA Tournament bid

    McNeese claims second straight SLC Tournament title to earn NCAA Tournament bid

    Saturday, May 13 2017 2:27 PM EDT2017-05-13 18:27:08 GMT
    (Source: UCA Sports Information)(Source: UCA Sports Information)

    McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...

    More >>

    McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...

    More >>

  • $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    $260,000 renovations coming to Veterans Memorial Park

    Saturday, May 13 2017 11:04 AM EDT2017-05-13 15:04:32 GMT
    (Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)(Source: Maranda Whittington/KPLC)

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>

    "You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them."  And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park.  "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...

    More >>

  • Calcasieu Schools cut dropout rate with special academy

    Calcasieu Schools cut dropout rate with special academy

    Saturday, May 13 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-05-13 13:36:50 GMT

    It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.

    More >>

    It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly