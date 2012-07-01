Online voting for Miss Teen USA underway

Online voting began Sunday for the Miss TeenUSA pageant. Louisiana will be represented by Lake Charles native Marlee Henry.

She took the Miss Louisiana Teen title last Octoberand will now travel to the Bahamas in just two weeks to compete.

One semifinalist will beselected by America through online voting. That voting began today and ends onJuly 27.

Vote for Marlee ten timeseach day on www.missteenusa.com.

Copyright 2012 KPLC. All rights reserved.