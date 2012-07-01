Online voting for Miss Teen USA underway

McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
McNeese softball claimed its second straight Southland Conference Tournament title here early Saturday morning by defeating Nicholls 8-0 in a run-rule victory to earn the league’s NCAA automatic bid. The run-rule win is the third of the tournament for McNeese. “We were able to put good at bats early in the game even though we weren’t getting the results we were looking for,” said head coach James Landreneau. “I thought we were relentless with our approac...More >>
"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them." And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park. "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...More >>
"You never forget those you lost," said Col. James Jackson with the Veterans Memorial Park Commission. "You always remember them. You always pray for them, and then you come here and you celebrate them." And veterans as well as members from the community were able to celebrate new changes coming to Lake Charles Veterans Memorial Park. "The project that we are embarking on is, I would call probably a third or fourth phase depending on which phase ...More >>
It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.More >>
It's that time of year when students move their tassels at high school graduation. Unfortunately, thousands of students across the country drop out before they ever get handed a diploma.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
The economic boom has not only brought in jobs to Southwest Louisiana but also more traffic. Some workers at the Sasol Construction projects in Westlake say it's a struggle to get to and from work, officials say this is the price for a growing economy. "We're going to deal with traffic back-ups, that's just part of it." said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Deputy Guillory said traffic is a good problem to have...More >>
The economic boom has not only brought in jobs to Southwest Louisiana but also more traffic. Some workers at the Sasol Construction projects in Westlake say it's a struggle to get to and from work, officials say this is the price for a growing economy. "We're going to deal with traffic back-ups, that's just part of it." said Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office. Chief Deputy Guillory said traffic is a good problem to have...More >>