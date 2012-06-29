Friday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

A Fenton veteran receives one of the nation's highest honors. Woodrow Duhon received the Congressional Gold Medal for his service during a time of war and segregation. Mr. Duhon was a corporal in the US Marine Corps in World War Two and the Korean War.

A Colorado wildfire is now the worst in that state's history. It's consumed hundreds of homes and is showing little signs of slowing down.

A family of ducks may be to blame for a serious accident on Houston highway. It left at least one person injured.

