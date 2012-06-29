Judge to revisit I-10 bridge trial date in 6 months

A partial victory for the companies responsible for the chemical leak under the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

The state's suit against Conoco Phillips and Sasol will not go to trial in October.

In his ruling Judge Clayton Davis said there's too much uncertainty about the best option and cost of constructing a new bridge to determine the amount of damages.

Davis said the trial does not necessarily have to be postponed until the environmental impact statement is finished.

He wants the parties to meet back with him in six months to reconsider setting a trial date.

To read the entire ruling [CLICK HERE].

Statement from DOTD Attorney Patrick McIntire:

"We regret that the decision will delay our efforts to recover the added costs of a new Interstate 10 bridge for the people of Louisiana. We continue to believe that those responsible for the environmental contamination should be held accountable for the increased costs caused by their spill. We will pursue the people's case to the fullest extent at the earliest opportunity."

