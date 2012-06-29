Man accused of attempted 2nd degree murder on Enterprise

A Lake Charles man is accused of attempted second-degree murder that happened on the intersection of Enterprise Blvd. and Third Street.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 1 a.m.

Upon arrival, LCPD said they located a 30-year-old man that sustained gunshot injuries on Enterprise Blvd. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

No word on his condition.

Authorities later arrested the suspect Maurice Nelson, 33, of Lake Charles.

Nelson was charged with attempted second-degree murder and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

His bond is set at $525,000.

