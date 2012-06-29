Woman accused of stealing over $2,000 worth of checks

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 18, detectives with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office contacted Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office detectives regarding a report of several personal checks stolen from a home in Simpson, Louisiana. After realizing the checks had been stolen, the victim contacted his bank and discovered over $2,000 worth of checks had been written and cashed at several banks in Calcasieu Parish.

The victim revealed that Robyn E. Wells, 22, of Sulphur, an acquaintance, had stayed at his home for a few days before the checks went missing.

During further investigation by CPSO detectives, Wells confirmed to stealing the checks from the victim's home and forging the victim's signature to cash the stolen checks at several Calcasieu Parish banks.

On June 27, Wells was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with 3 counts of theft over $1,500; and 3 counts of theft under $500.

Judge Clayton Davis set her bond at $6,000.

CPSO Detective Rick Burrell is the lead investigator on this case.