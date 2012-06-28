Union Pacific working to improve railroad crossings

A representative from Union Pacific Railroad told the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury Thursday evening that the company is looking at long-term solutions to problem railroad crossings.

The Sampson Street and Trousdale Road crossings in Westlake have drawn a number of complaints from motorists recently.

Ryan Worth with Union Pacific told the Police Jury that while the company is looking at long-term solutions, short-term options like laying fresh asphalt at the crossings are a possibility.

Residents with a complaint about a railroad crossing in the area can contact Union Pacific at 1-800-848-8715.

