Thursday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom..

In one of the biggest decisions in years, the U.S.Supreme Court voted 5 to 4, to uphold the Health Care Reform Law. The court's decision means millions of Americans will have to buy health insurance or face annual penalties starting in 2014.

There's a new sheriff in Jeff Davis Parish. Tonight, Ivy Woods was sworn-in to replace longtime sheriff, Ricky Edwards.

That bridge is not getting any younger. Today, a judge made a key ruling in a lawsuit over the I-10 Calcasieu River bridge that could help clear the way for finally replacing the old bridge.

