Bridge contamination case delayed

Judge Clayton Davis ruled on motions in the case involving contamination under the I-10 Calcasieu River Bridge.

A spokesman for the State Department of Transportation and Development said the judge has granted a motion to continue the case. Which means the lawsuit seeking damages for the state won't go to trial in October as scheduled.

Companies responsible for the contamination, Conoco Phillips and Sasol, asked for the trial to be delayed until an environmental impact statement on building a new bridge is complete.

Tomorrow we expect to get a copy of the ruling and more details.

