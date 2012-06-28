Woman allegedly attempts to forge prescription in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 26, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a pharmacy on Ryan Street in Lake Charles in reference to Victoria A. Smith, 36, of Lake Charles, attempting to fill a forged prescription for Lorecet.

When the doctor, whose name was on the prescription, was contacted, it was revealed he did not authorize the prescription.

Smith was arrested at the pharmacy and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. She was charged with prohibited acts, all schedules. She was released on a $500 bond set by Judge Clayton Davis.

CPSO Sr. Cpl. Joshua Bazinet and Deputy Larry Cormier were the arresting deputies in this case.