2 suspected of burglary and theft in Sulphur

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 6, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in Sulphur regarding a report of a burglary.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with the victim who advised, after returning home, she discovered a laptop computer, an iPhone, several pieces of jewelry and a handgun were missing from her home.

After further investigation, detectives arrested a 16-year-old juvenile, a family member of the victim, and Hayden K. Tiedman, 18, of Sulphur, in connection with the burglary and theft. When questioned by detectives, Tiedman confirmed to burglarizing the victim's home.

Both are charged with simple burglary; theft of a firearm; theft over $500. Tiedman, who is also charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. The juvenile was booked into the Juvenile Detention Center.

The stolen laptop and iPhone have been recovered by detectives and returned to the victim.

Judge Clayton Davis set Tiedman's bond at $10,000.

CPSO Detective Michael Conner is the lead investigator in this case.