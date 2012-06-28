Lake Charles man arrested for failure to register as a sex offender

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 26, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office Compliance and Awareness Program Unit (CAP) arrested convicted sex offender Paul L. Landry, Jr., 52, of Lake Charles, and charged him with failure to register as a sex offender after receiving information from Texas Department of Public Safety that he may be residing in Calcasieu Parish.

As required by law, when a sex offender moves they must notify the parish/county they are registered in of their plan to move and then must register within three (3) days with the parish/county they have moved to.

Landry, who was convicted of illegal restraint of a victim under the age of 17 in Fort Worth, Texas, was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.

Judge Clayton Davis set his bond at $35,000.