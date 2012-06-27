Wednesday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

For years, Westlake residents have complained about the busy railroad crossing near the "Welcome to Westlake" sign. Now motorists say the problem has gotten worse, and they want something done about it.

State Police make a drug bust and say it was a family affair. They arrested a Lake Charles mother and her two sons.

Spare a thought for the folks over in Morgan City tonight. Thousands of them are without power, and may not get it back for days. The trouble started with an explosion at the city's main power plant last night.

