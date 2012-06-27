Air Quality Action Day for Lake Charles area

The following is a Press Release from the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality:

On Thursday, Jun 28, an upper-level ridge of high pressure over Louisiana will produce mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper-90s, enhancing the formation of ozone.

In addition, light winds will limit the dispersion of pollutants. These conditions will result in Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups AQI levels in New Orleans, Baton Rouge, Shreveport, and Lake Charles on both days, with mid- to high-Moderate AQI levels across the rest of the state. Thursday, mostly sunny skies with hot temperatures will continue to support ozone formation across Louisiana, and light winds will limit pollutant dispersion. As a result, AQI levels will be mid- to high-Moderate statewide.

The Air Quality Index indicates that ozone will be at the orange level, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Increasing ozone levels may cause unhealthy air quality during afternoon hours. Active children and adults, the elderly and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor activities and exertion.



Area residents are encouraged to take one or more of the following voluntary actions to help reduce the formation of ozone:

Drive less. Carpool, walk and bike, combine errands and care for your car. Be sure your gas cap is on tight.



Refuel your vehicle, mow grass and use gas powered lawn equipment and off road vehicles after 6 p.m.



Postpone chores that use oil based paint, varnishes and solvents that produce flame.



If you barbeque, use an electric starter instead of starter fluid.



Take your lunch to work or walk to lunch



Conserve energy in your home.



Incorporating these tips into your daily routines can make a significant difference. We all have a stake in better air quality.



SPREAD THE WORD by telling family, friends, co-workers and neighbors about OZONE ACTION DAYS.



More information about current air quality and what you can do to help prevent ozone formation is available online at the DEQ website www.deq.louisiana.gov. For questions, please call 225-219-3489 (weekdays).