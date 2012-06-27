Authorities recover bath salts in Lake Charles

The following is a Press Release from the Louisiana State Police Department:



Earlier this month, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations initiated an investigation into the shipment of illicit drugs into Lake Charles.

After an investigation, police learned that a package containing MDMA as well as MDPV (a synthetic stimulant, also known as bath salts) was being shipped to an address in Lake Charles. Based on credible information, a search warrant was obtained.

On June 26, an agent with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service successfully delivered the package to an address in Lake Charles where Daniel Oliver signed for the package. Troopers, as well as agents with U.S. Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, converged on the residence and served the search warrant. Investigators recovered three kilos of bath salts with an estimated street value of $134,000.

Agents arrested 25-year-old Daniel Oliver as well as 48-year-old Verna Oliver and 24-year-old Matthew Oliver, all from Lake Charles, for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule 1 controlled dangerous substance. All three were booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center. Bond was set on each at $50,000.