Man sentenced to 10 years for 2010 armed robbery

A man accused of armed robbery in March 2010 was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Antonio Hadnot robbed a barbershop holding the owner and a client at gunpoint. Hadnot was 18-years-old at the time.

One of the men accused of committing the crime with Hadnot, Chad Parker, previously entered a guilty plea to first degree robbery.

The third defendant, Louis Miles, is scheduled for trial in the near future.

