Lake Charles summer camp experiences high attendance

Foreman Reynaud Community Center hosted its annual summer camp and organizers said this year's enrollment was up.
The camp offered educational courses, water safety classes, arts and crafts and much more.
"It's great seeing the kids having a good time here at the community center growing and learning, and having a great a place to attend," executive director Stephanie Chretien said. "Also, they get to meet new friends and also build their self esteem while they are here."
The camp is gearing up for its talent show, where 187 campers get a chance to show off their talent.
For more information about the camp call (337) 436-2509.
