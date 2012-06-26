2 men suspected of stealing copper wire in Vinton

The following is a Press Release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office:

On June 22 at approximately 7 a.m., a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office deputy patrolling the area of Leo Breaux Road and Highway 3063 in Vinton, conducted a traffic stop on an SUV matching the description of a vehicle seen in the area stealing cooper utility wire.

When the deputy approached the SUV and spoke with the driver, Steve A Richardson, 39, of Galveston, TX, and passenger Jeremy T. Gore, 36, of Starks, he observed two large rolls of cut copper wire and a pole cutter in the back of the SUV.

When questioned by deputies, Richardson and Gore confirmed they cut and stole the utility wire located in the back of the SUV. Both also confirmed they cut and stole copper wire from seven additional locations in the area, causing over $300,000 worth of damages. During further investigation, deputies also recovered eleven syringes from inside the SUV.

Richardson and Gore were arrested and booked into Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with eight counts of simple criminal damage to property over $50,000; eight counts of theft over $500; and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Judge Wilford Carter set Richardson's bond at $17,000 and Gore's at $3,500.

CPSO Cpl. Jacob Dunnehoo was the arresting deputy and Detective Doug Jean is the lead investigator in this case.