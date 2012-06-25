Monday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

There has been a deadly shooting in Lake Charles this evening. Lake Charles police confirm that at least one person is dead after a shooting on Fall Street, that's on Kirkman between Alamo and 18th Street.

Need a job? Become a trucker. There's a trucker shortage right now. It's partly because many older truckers are retiring, but there are other reasons for the shortage.

Spilt decision. The US Supreme Court's decision on Arizona's controversial immigration law has left both sides of the debate unsatisfied.

