Victim identified in deadly Fall Street shooting - KPLC 7 News, Lake Charles, Louisiana

By David Bray, Producer
LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) -

UPDATE: Lake Charles City Police identify the victim as a 31 year old Hispanic man, Domingo Elizalde MiJangos.

LCPD Deputy Chief Mark Kraus said MiJangos died of at least one gunshot wound. MiJangos was discovered around 8 o'clock Monday night inside the residence of 734  Fall Street. 

Neighbors who live on Fall Street said they didn't hear a thing.

"We came outside just to see the yellow tape out everyone was just shocked that took place in our neighborhood," said Chastity Prudhomme. 

"Our investigators have been working all night and into today. At this point we are still working the case hard. At this point we don't have anyone in custody." said Kraus.

When asked if they were looking for a suspect or suspect vehicle Kraus said they could not yet release that information.

"In this stage of the investigation we wouldn't announce a suspect if we had an identity of a suspect. But what we do know is that our detectives are diligently investigating every lead and every angle and hopefully it will come to a conclusion of an arrest but again we are not there yet," said Kraus.

Lake Charles Police said they are still unsure of a lot of the details that led to the shooting. Kraus also did not know if MiJangos was a legal U.S. citizen. However, another neighbor who declined to go on camera said there were several Hispanic men living inside the rent home and worked construction in the area. The neighbor also said the men didn't speak English and that their rent home had recently been burglarized.  

That same neighbor said she wouldn't be surprised if it was drug related. As for police they will only say they are looking into every possibility.

"If this case or any other case turned out to be drug related or gang related. From here on forward we want the public to know that this is not running rampant in the streets. The people - while it's a tragedy - were involved in a homicide were in the game. What we call 'in the game' - is into drugs or narcotics, gang activity or something along those lines. This is not happening to every day hard working Americans that we protect in Lake Charles and in the Lake Charles area," explained Kraus.

MiJangos' body was taken to the Calcasieu Coroner's Office for an autopsy. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call Lake Charles Police at 491-1311. Reward money has been put behind the case for information that leads to an arrest.  

