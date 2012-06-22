Woman arrested for providing false information in murder investigation

The following is a Press Release from the Louisiana State Police:

In February 2012, detectives assigned to the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations were asked to assist the Welsh Police Department with the investigation of a homicide.

Through investigation, it was learned that 30-year-old Patrina Lyons of Welsh was the driver of a vehicle when the passenger was shot and killed in Welsh. Lyons implicated a suspect in the shooting. Further investigation revealed the implicated person could not have been the shooter because this person was in another city at the time of the shooting.

On June 21, 2012, investigators with the Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Attorney General's Office located Lyons in Calcasieu Parish and arrested her for false swearing for the purpose of violating public health and safety.

Lyons was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on a $200,000 bond.

If convicted, Lyon's faces up to five years in prison and a $1,000 fine.