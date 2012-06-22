Juneteenth celebration at the Lake Charles Civic Center

The annual Juneteenth Celebration kicked-off Friday at the Lake Charles Civic Center.

Juneteenth marks the day 147 years ago when slaves in Galveston, TX received word of the Emancipation Proclamation ending slavery.

The event has become a celebration of African American culture and achievements.

Organizers say it's about both looking back and looking forward.

"They can expect to come out here and pass a good time that's the first thing, as we remember some of the dark days in our history, and look forward toward the brighter days, and think about the progress that we have made and still got to make as Afro-Americans," KZWA owner and general manager Faye Brown Blackwell said.

This year's Juneteenth celebration continues at the Lake Charles Civic Center until 10:30 tonight.

