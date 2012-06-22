Red, White, Blue & You Festival Named Top 20 Event

The Southeast Tourism Society (STS) recently honored the Red, White, Blue & You festival as a 2012 Top 20 Event for the month of July.

This Independence Day celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the festival and our forefathers and veterans who fought for our freedom to our current troops who now protect it. The festival will feature a parade through downtown Lake Charles, the apple pie baking contest, outdoor concert featuring the Lake Charles Community Band and everyone's favorite fireworks extravaganza over beautiful Lake Charles.

The Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau is a member of STS, an organization that promotes travel to and within the southeastern part of the United States. The bureau nominates all area fairs, festivals and events quarterly. The STS Top 20 Events marketing program highlights the "best of the best" from submitted entries. Events are selected from each of the following STS member states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.

The Top 20 Events publication is sent to over 1,600 newspapers, magazines, radio stations, TV stations, AAA publications and others. The combined circulation of organizations using the publication is well into the millions. The potential media coverage of these events has made the Top 20 Events list a coveted honor.

For more information, contact the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau at (337) 436-9588, or visit www.visitlakecharles.org.