Vinton rape suspect arrested

A man was arrested for alleged aggravated rape and second-degree kidnapping of a 19-year-old Vinton woman late Thursday night.

According to Vinton Police, as the victim was walking home from work, she stopped for a short period of time to talk to a man later identified as William Tibbits, Jr., 24, who was riding a bicycle.

As she continued to her house, police said Tibbits grabbed her from behind, put his hand over her mouth and told her if she screamed she would be killed. The woman was moved to an area close by in a garage where she was raped.

The victim was later transported to Lake Charles Memorial Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

Vinton Police Chief Ricky Fox said they quickly arrested the suspect Friday afternoon thanks to KPLC.

Tibbits is also wanted in Missouri and Arkansas.

