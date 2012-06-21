Thursday Nightcast Headlines

Good evening, here's the latest from the KPLC newsroom...

The man accused of conning a pair of local churches during Christmas time has been arrested in Georgia. And it was a story that KPLC did back in December that helped authorities close in on the suspect.

No verdict on day one of jury deliberations in the Jerry Sandusky child sex trial, but there was no shortage of fireworks. After the defense and prosecution made their final arguments in the courtroom, a bombshell outside, Sandusky's adopted son claimed he had been sexually abused.

A Lake Charles child visiting flood-ravaged Duluth, Minnesota was swept away by floodwaters. He was carried for than a mile, and will live to tell the story.

